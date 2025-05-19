An EF-0 tornado touched down in Washington County on Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS went out to survey storm damage in the East Finley area on Monday. The agency had issued a tornado warning for parts of Washington and Greene counties shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, and the warning ended at 3:15 p.m.

The same system on Friday prompted several severe thunderstorm warnings. Those storms swept through as some Pittsburghers are still cleaning up from damage caused by the devastating and deadly storms at the end of April. Those storms killed three people and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

Meanwhile, residents in Kentucky and Missouri are sifting through damage after severe storms battered parts of the Midwest and South, killing more than two dozen people.

A cold front moved through the Pittsburgh area over the weekend, and the cooler temperatures are sticking around. Wednesday's highs will be in the upper 60s, and Friday is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with highs only in the 50s. Below normal temperatures are forecasted to continue through the first couple days of June.