Eat'n Park holiday commercial celebrates 40th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Eat'n Park holiday commercial is celebrating in 40th anniversary this year.

It's a sign of the holidays in Pittsburgh, with the signature tree bending down to pick up the bouncing shining star. To mark the occasion, patients and their families at UPMC Children's Hospital created their own Christmas ornaments inspired by the commercial.

The commercial started as a 'thank you' to the city for supporting the Caring for Kids campaign, which benefits the Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital. Throughout the years, more than $11 million has been through this campaign.

The ornaments made by the patients and families are now proudly on display on the tree in the hospital's atrium.