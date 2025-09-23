Police searching for teenager charged with shooting and killing dad in East Pittsburgh

Police said they're searching for a "potentially armed and dangerous" teenager charged with shooting and killing his dad in East Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County police on Tuesday posted to social media, saying they're looking for 19-year-old Tayron Reid in connection with a fatal shooting in East Pittsburgh last week.

County police said the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department was called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 10:35 pm. for reports of shots fired. When first responders got there, they found 45-year-old Ta'Ron Reid suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

County Police are currently searching for 19-year-old Tayron Reid in connection with a homicide in East Pittsburgh.



Full Release: https://t.co/Ak6nr4GHa2 pic.twitter.com/aBoSzieYmo — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) September 23, 2025

The Allegheny County homicide unit began to investigate. Through witness interviews, police said detectives learned Ta'Ron Reid's son Tayron Reid was responsible for the shooting. After consulting with the district attorney's office, a charge of homicide was filed against Tayron Reid.

Police said Tayron Reid's last known address was in the city's Hill District neighborhood. He's described as 6-foot-2, weighing 150 pounds. Police said he's "potentially armed and dangerous." Anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.