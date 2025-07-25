Crash in East McKeesport kills 1, injures another

One person was killed and a second was injured in a crash in East McKeesport on Friday evening.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to Fifth and Penn avenues around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

At the scene, officials said they found 2 victims. The two men were taken to local hospitals, where one died. The condition of the second man was not immediately known on Friday night. County police said there were no passengers in either vehicle.

According to authorities, preliminary information shows the drivers were headed toward each other on Fifth Avenue when they collided. Officers are investigating the crash.

The man who died was not identified on Friday night.

Anyone with information on the crash can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.