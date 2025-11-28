Man in critical condition after shooting in East Liberty

A man is in the hospital in critical condition after an early morning shooting in East Liberty.

According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1 a.m., police, fire, and EMS units were called to the 400 block of Omega Court for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 30s unresponsive outside of a home. He was also found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

An early investigation by police has led them to believe that the shooting occurred inside the home after a fight.

The Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.