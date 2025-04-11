Two people taken to the hospital after cars exchange gunfire in East Hills

Shootout in East Hills ends in fiery crash in Wilkinsburg

Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting ended in a crash in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 5 p.m. on Friday evening, police were called to the 1700 block of Crestline Street for a reported shooting after ShotSpotter alerts detected eight rounds fired.

An early investigation into the incident found that two vehicles were traveling on Crestline Street while exchanging gunfire. That's when one of the cars, a white sedan, slammed into a utility pole in the 1500 block of Coal Street in Wilkinsburg and caught fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, and the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hip. Along with the driver, a female passenger was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Meanwhile, the other vehicle fled the scene and was seen turning onto Grand Avenue.

Police said that no other damage was reported to any residences or vehicles.

Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating.

No arrests or charges have been announced.