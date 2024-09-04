After concerts at Pittsburgh Brewing Company, East Deer neighbors weigh in on special noise ordinance

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A special noise ordinance is set to come to an end for East Deer Township, which has allowed for special events at a local brewery, including concerts by the river.

At the heart of this noise ordinance are events put on by the Pittsburgh Brewing Company. They've had a handful over the past year, including a country concert this past weekend.

The special noise ordinance is an exemption done by the state's Liquor Control Board. Normally the PLCB sets noise limits at 75 decibels for establishments. While the Pittsburgh Brewing Company has benefited from this, there are four other establishments impacted by this as well.

According to the township secretary and Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department chief, in the past year, there have been zero noise complaints to them. A neighbor who lives near the brewery offered a different opinion.

"The last event shook dishes in our cabinets because of how loud it was," Astrid Dawn said.

Testimony was given before a hearing examiner who listened to the pros and cons of the hearing exemption over the past year. Another neighbor who lives right across from the brewery gave testimony during the hour-long hearing saying he enjoys the events and even has gone to some. He would like to see fewer drunk fans at concerts and a change to their stage layout.

"I'm grateful they do this for the public, but what's wrong with moving it to the other end of the property where there are no houses? There is nothing but businesses down there," neighbor Kevin Coudriet said.

Todd Zwicker, the president of the Pittsburgh Brewing Company, gave testimony as well. He said his company has received no complaints either over the past year. According to him, the stage they used is set up in a way to try and prevent noise from blasting their neighbors.

"It was put in that area so the amplification would go towards the other end of the property to help shield the neighborhood," Zwicker said in his testimony.

As for what's next, the hearing examiner will give their recommendations over to the PLCB who will have the final say. The timeline for that is within the next few weeks.