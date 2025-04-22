Man accused of leaving dogs to die inside Pittsburgh-area home

A man is accused of leaving three dogs to die inside a home in East Deer Township.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday that Christopher Edmunds is facing a list of charges, including animal cruelty and neglect, in connection with the incident.

Authorities said Edmunds had been renting a house in East Deer and was at the center of an eviction process on April 17. When deputies went to the home to serve the eviction notice, the sheriff's office said it "was clear that Edmunds had abandoned the property," leaving behind three dogs.

When investigators reached him by phone, Edmunds allegedly them that he had left the home a week earlier. The sheriff's office said he claimed to have left the dogs without food and water. Officials said he hung up after being told he could face criminal charges for abandoning the animals.

The sheriff's office said when they entered the East Deer home, the dogs were living in "deplorable conditions with feces throughout the house."

"While there was some food that had been left scattered in the house, there was no water available for the dogs," the social media post said.

Animal Friends and Big Easy Dog Daze took the dogs, officials said.

"I want to commend the action of my deputies and the quick response of Animal Friends and Big Easy Dog Daze," Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said on Facebook. "Without the coordinated effort it is almost certain that these three dogs would not be alive today. Hopefully, the caring and safe environment the dogs now find themselves in will lead to a quick recovery for all three."

Edmunds was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday evening. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.