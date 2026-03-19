New turf and track coming to East Allegheny's Churchman Stadium

New turf and a new running track will be coming to East Allegheny High School's Churchman Stadium over the summer.

The East Allegheny School District announced Wednesday that the current field surface and current running track at the district's Churchman Stadium complex will be replaced starting on June 1.

"Something exciting is coming to East Allegheny Stadium," the district said in its announcement."

The district said that the new turf and track will help give the stadium a fresh new look.

New turf and a new running track will soon be installed at the East Allegheny School District's Churchman Stadium. East Allegheny School District

Along with the announcement, the district provided a rendering of the new field that showed an updated logo at the stadium's 50-yard line.

The district said the new field and new track will be in place for the 2026-27 school year.

"Made possible in part by the Tull Foundation's generous gift this fall, this upgrade will improve player safety, modernize the facility, and create a great new space for students, families, and fans to cheer on our Wildcats!" the district said.

Last fall, East Allegheny was one of nine districts throughout western Pennsylvania who were granted funds from the Tull Family Foundation as part the Team UP initiative that aimed to support high school athletics in under-resourced schools.

East Allegheny received $250,000 from the foundation.