Woman killed in early morning, wrong-way crash on Parkway West

A woman was killed in an early morning, wrong-way crash on the Parkway West near the Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to the crash report provided to KDKA-TV by Pennsylvania State Police, just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, a car was driving the wrong way down I-376 west when it crashed head-on with another car.

The impact caused the car traveling the wrong way to spin out and into the center grass median.

After the crash, the driver of the car going the wrong way was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

She was identified as 26-year-old Summer Cartrette of Aliquippa.

The driver of the other car, along with the passenger, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, the extent of which is unknown at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.