Early morning fire forces Jeanette residents from apartment building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early morning fire in Westmoreland County could have been much worse if not for working smoke detectors.

A porch caught on fire at an apartment complex overnight while several residents and children were inside sleeping, according to the City of Jeanette Fire Department.

Officials said the smoke detectors went off and everyone was able to make it out safely.

Fire officials are reminding residents: if you don't have a working smoke detector, be sure to call and let them know.

They will provide them for free to any homeowner who needs one.