Duquesne University gets planning approval to build new dorm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Planning Commission has approved Duquesne University's proposal for a 12-story student housing project.

School officials have plans to build the new dormitory on Forbes Avenue between the university's Power Center and its new College of Osteopathic Medicine.