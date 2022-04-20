Duquesne University adds 3 new women's varsity sports teams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Duquesne University will be adding three new women's varsity sports teams in the near future.

The university is hoping to launch the women's triathlon team by the fall of 2023.

By the fall of 2024, the university plans to start women's golf and women's acrobatics and tumbling.

With the three new teams, the university will have over 500 student athletes and 20 varsity teams.