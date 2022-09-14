Consumer alert posted for Duquesne pizza and sub shop

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - A pizza and sub shop in Duquesne was hit with a consumer alert.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted an alert for Ragtime Pizza & Subs on West Grant Avenue after an inspection Tuesday.

The inspection report said the basement is flooded with inches of grease, water and fecal matter. The health department ordered the restaurant to correct it immediately, saying it was a repeat violation.

An inspector found several other violations like raw chicken kept at temperatures above 50 degrees, bleach in the water used to wash dishes and leaky sink faucets covered with duct tape.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.