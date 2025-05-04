Duquesne Light Company provides update, says power should be restored by Tuesday night

Following last week's severe storms that left so many without power, Duquesne Light Company provided an update on Sunday morning, saying power has been restored to 93% of customers and those still without power should expect to have it restored by 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, if not sooner.

According to DLC, of the customers who currently do not have power, 23,000 are from the initial storm last week, while an additional 17,000 lost power from weather incidents since May 1.

"DLC determined that the estimated time of restoration for all customers, also known as the 'global' ETR, is Tuesday, May 6 at 11 p.m., with many customers expected to be restored sooner," DLC said in a news release provided to KDKA-TV.

They are expecting certain municipalities to be "substantially" restored by Monday, May 5, at 12:30 p.m., and that includes all municipalities in Beaver County, along with many in southeastern Allegheny County. For Allegheny County, that includes Baldwin Borough, Clairton City, Duquesne City, Homestead Borough, Jefferson Hills, McKeesport, Munhall, North Versailles, Pleasant Hills, West Homestead, and West Mifflin.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh, Coraopolis, Gibsonia, Monroeville, Allison Park, and Carnegie saw significant damage, and they're expected to be restored to the global ETR by Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Since the storms hit last week, Duquesne Light Company has brought in an additional 600 crew members from outside utilities and from other contractors.

The company encourages customers to check the DLC Outage Map for the latest updates, which can be found at this link.