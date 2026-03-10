Pittsburgh-area hookah bar raided, shut down

A Pittsburgh-area hookah bar was shut down after a raid, state police said.

According to a public information release report from Pennsylvania State Police, multiple agencies raided the Paradise Island Hookah Lounge on Duquesne Boulevard in Duquesne around 11:30 on March 5 because it was selling liquor without a license.

Police said they seized more than 33 liters of liquor, DJ equipment, furniture and $11. The Allegheny County Health Department also shut down the business for multiple health violations.

An inspection report from the county health department cites multiple violations and says the business was operating without a valid health permit. The inspector found a pan of spoiled raw chicken, writing, "chicken has a strong odor, slimy, and is discolored."

The report lists other violations, saying there wasn't any soap at the sinks, there was only one restroom and there was dog feces on the floor.

The health department ordered the bar to close.

Pennsylvania State Police and its Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement coordinated with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office and the Allegheny County Health Department on the case.