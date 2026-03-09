Feasibility study to weigh merging Duquesne with other school districts

The state will review whether the Duquesne City School District is sustainable long-term and whether it should merge with another district. The study will examine everything from enrollment to finances and could help determine what education in Duquesne looks like in the years ahead.

For more than two decades, the Duquesne City School District has struggled with financial problems and declining enrollment. The state declared the district distressed in 2000, and seven years later, the high school closed, forcing students to attend neighboring districts. Now state officials are studying whether the district should continue operating on its own.

The feasibility study will examine potential partnerships with nearby districts, including Pittsburgh Public Schools, West Mifflin Area School District and East Allegheny School District.

Many Duquesne High School students already attend West Mifflin, and some parents say they're worried what additional students could mean for classrooms.

"They're going to merge all of these kids together," said West Mifflin parent Lenay Somerville. "How many teachers per class will be with these children? That's the question."

Somerville is worried that larger class sizes could make it harder for teachers to give students the individual attention they need, especially children with special education plans like her daughter.

"Duquesne, they're not able to keep their school open for what reasons," Somerville said. "Even merging the kids, where are the resources going to come from to help the kids?"

The district's challenges have continued. By 2012, even the middle school students were attending classes in neighboring districts as the district worked to cut costs.

District leaders say they're "actively participating" in the state's feasibility study while continuing to focus on educating students. They add that "the district remains committed to providing a high-quality experience for its students and families. Any questions about the study should be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Education."

The findings will help determine what the next chapter looks like for Duquesne schools.

State officials emphasize no decisions have been made. The Department of Education will provide state legislators with its recommendation before June 30.