Pittsburgh-area high school closed since 2007 will not reopen next year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Duquesne City School District's request to reopen its high school has been denied by the state.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the district provided an update on the case, saying the Pennsylvania Department of Education did not approve a request for the district's high school to reopen.

"Duquesne's administrative team was deeply saddened to learn about the rejection," the post on Facebook said. "The department gave one reason for the application denial: that to operate a high school program, the district would require long-term revenue commitments that its current financial status would not be able to support."

The school has been closed since 2007 due to financial issues. When the school closed, its students were sent to East Allegheny and West Mifflin high schools.

"The district's administrative team will continue to seek ways to provide the best possible educational experience for the students and residents of Duquesne City," the district's statement said.

The next steps for the district were not announced on Thursday.