20-year-old charged with DUI after hit-and-run crash after Star Lake concert

20-year-old charged with DUI after hit-and-run crash after Pittsburgh concert

A hit-and-run crash after a concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown sent two people to the hospital.

Metal band Pantera hit the stage at Star Lake on Tuesday for a stop on their Heaviest Tour of the Summer.

Shortly after the event ended, state police were called for a hit-and-run crash near the amphitheater. Witnesses were able to give troopers a detailed description of the car, which fled east on State Route 22 toward Pittsburgh.

A short time later, officers spotted the red Acura, which they say was driven by 20-year-old Aaron Wayman of McKees Rocks, and pulled it over. Wayman was immediately taken into custody along with the passenger.

According to the charging documents, Wayman told police as he was leaving the concert, he rear-ended another vehicle.

Wayman said he got scared and took off when the people got out of the car.

Wayman agreed to a blood draw, which revealed he was "well above" the legal limit of 0.08%. According to family members on social media, the two people injured are doing well, given the situation.

Wayman is behind bars in the Washington County Jail, charged with multiple offenses, including DUI and aggravated assault while DUI. He's due in court next week.