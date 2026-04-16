Driver charged with DUI after crashing into home, Pittsburgh police say

A man is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a home on Pittsburgh's Mount Washington on Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captured the moment the driver of a Subaru sped from Gray Street to Southern Avenue and smashed into the home's front porch. The crash woke the homeowner up around 3:45 a.m.

"He really did a number," homeowner Alane Yanalivich said. "I just don't believe it. He shouldn't have been driving."

The crash left a giant mess outside her front door and damaged her brother's truck. Her son raced to the car to stop the driver, who they said was trying to leave the scene.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police identified the driver as 64-year-old Daniel Cruse. Court records said Cruise had an odor of alcohol on his breath, "could barely walk…" and was "[severely slurring his] speech and was mumbling."

Officers said Cruse admitted to "drinking more than a little," and failed multiple sobriety tests. They arrested him on a list of charges, including criminal mischief and driving under the influence.

As for Yanalivich, she wants him to pay for the damage. However, she is thankful, knowing things could have been much worse.

"Don't drink and drive. It hurts people, and it hurts properties. Call a cab or an Uber," Yanalivich said.

Cruse remains out of jail, awaiting his preliminary hearing on May 28.