Drought conditions in Western Pennsylvania cause low water levels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Western Pennsylvania are still in a drought, which has been lowering the water where people might like to boat, fish or swim.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District said the conditions aren't life-threatening, but people need to watch out while they're on the water.

"We are seeing low water across our entire district within Pittsburgh. And so that encompasses the Allegheny River, the Mon River, the Youghiogheny River, even over into Ohio where we have the Shenango River and the Beaver River," said Megan Gottlieb, water management lead engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.

Gottlieb said officials are seeing low pools and low uncontrolled flows in the rivers, so the reservoirs have to make up the difference.

"These reservoirs are operating to maintain specific levels in the river. So, they are not lower than they're supposed to be. It's just the reservoirs are like whoa, we weren't expecting on having to lift this heavy before even Labor Day. And that's where those low lake levels are coming from is because it hasn't rained that much. We don't have a lot of run-off. And so essentially, we have to turn to those reservoirs to increase the flows to meet those downstream requirements," she said.

Areas south of Allegheny County, including Westmoreland and Washington counties, are in some level of drought. Gottlieb said the recreational impacts can be seen at the Youghiogheny River Lake.

"In terms of boat ramps being out of water, or perhaps people being unable to access other recreational components there," she said.

Gottlieb says officials are not seeing alarming conditions. But you should be more cautious of new obstacles that may be in the water.

"If you're kayaking or boating in a lake or a river that might seem low, be aware of underground obstructions that you might get hung up on. Just be aware, look around and talk to your locals. And some folks have kayaking guides that they can refer to that says the conditions below a certain stage are unsafe," she said.

The levels could be worse in uncontrolled tributaries not being fed by a reservoir.

"Those levels on those rivers are going to be extremely low, and folks should definitely look at the river and the channel for obstructions," Gottlieb said.

She said you should check stream gauges from the United States Geological Survey, and always wear a life jacket on or near the water.

"Education is key in this and patience. Just be patient. We all understand that we wish we had more water," Gottlieb said.