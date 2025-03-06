Driver, 2 students injured in a school bus crash in Butler County

A school bus slammed into a tree in Butler County on Thursday morning, sending the driver and two Mars Area elementary students to the hospital.

According to the Adams Township police chief, there were about 20 students on board when it crashed on Three Degree Road near the township park around 8:30 a.m.

"All students, who were on the bus at the time of the accident, were evaluated by emergency medical personnel and their parents/guardians have been contacted directly," said the Mars Area School District superintendent in a public statement.

In a letter addressed to parents, the district said students who showed no sign of injury and were determined by EMS to not be injured were placed on another bus and went to school.

The bus company that serves the district is AJ Myers and Sons. KDKA-TV reached out to the bus company but they had no comment.

The district said throughout the day Monday they will have social workers at the school for anyone who wants to talk.

A former nurse and parent's reaction to the crash

Kelley Baumgartel is a former nurse who had a child that was about to board the bus when she witnessed the crash. Baumgartel called 911 when she saw the bus veer off the road into a tree. She said by the time she got there, a kid had already gotten the emergency door open.

"There were clearly some injuries that were observable," Baumgartel said.

Some near the scene offered help. Baumgartel said other kids couldn't get off of the bus.

"There was another parent, a dad, who stopped. He was able to physically get on the bus," she said.

More parents came by to stop and help.

Baumgartel said she couldn't reach the driver because of the way the bus hit the tree.

The crash remains under investigation.