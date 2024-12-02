Driver sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Pittsburgh-area crash that killed 2 teenage passengers

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A teenager who police said was speeding when he crashed in McCandless, killing his 18-year-old and 14-year-old passengers shortly before Christmas last year, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty.

Nineteen-year-old Aiden Saber, who was 18 at the time time of the crash, was sentenced to 2 1/2 to 5 years in prison followed by probation. He pleaded guilty to several charges, including two counts of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, DUI and reckless driving, according to court documents.

Police said Saber was driving an SUV at least 72 mph in a 25 mph zone on Irwin Road when he lost control and hit a tree near Babcock Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2023.

When first responders got there, they said they found six people inside the car. Police said 18-year-old Taylor Orlowski was pronounced dead at the scene and 14-year-old Jonathan Tourney was taken to the hospital, where he died. Police said three other people and Saber were also taken to the hospital after the crash.

Based on witness statements, police said they believed Saber had been drinking before the crash. Investigators said tests confirmed he had a blood alcohol content of .047%.

After the crash, the Pine-Richland community gathered to honor Orlowski and Tourney. Orlowski was remembered for her contagious laugh and big smile and Tourney, who played football at Pine-Richland, was remembered as a "great all-around kid."