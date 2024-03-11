18-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI in McCandless crash that killed 2 teenagers

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI after police said he was speeding when he crashed in McCandless, killing two other teenagers in the car with him.

Police on Monday announced charges against 18-year-old Aiden Saber of Richland Township in connection with the deaths of 18-year-old Taylor Orlowski and 14-year-old Jonathan Tourney.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash on Irwin Road near Babcock Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Dec. 23. When they got there, they found six people inside the vehicle.

Orlowski was pronounced dead at the scene, and Tourney was flown to the hospital, where he died. The four remaining people, including Saber, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two teenagers are dead after the SUV they were in hit a tree in McCandless on Dec. 23, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Investigators said Saber was driving the SUV at a high rate of speed along Irwin Road when he lost control and struck a tree. Detectives said he was going at least 72 mph when the speed limit on Irwin Road is 25 mph.

Based on witness statements, police said they also believed Saber was drinking before the crash, and tests confirmed he had a blood alcohol content of .047%.

The Pine-Richland community gathered to honor Orlowski and Tourney after the crash.

The owner of Houdini Farms in Valencia had trained Orlowski for most of her career. She remembered Orlowski for her contagious laugh and big smile.

Tourney played football at Pine-Richland. He was also remembered for his smile, and a teammate called him a "great all-around kid."

After talking to the district attorney's office, police charged Saber with two counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol.