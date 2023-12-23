2 teenagers killed in McCandless crash

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two teenagers are dead after the SUV they were in hit a tree in McCandless overnight.

An 18-year-old man was speeding in an SUV along Irwin Road near Babcock Boulevard when he lost control and struck a tree around 3 a.m. Saturday, Allegheny County police said.

When first responders got to the scene, they found six people inside the vehicle. An 18-year-old, later identified by the medical examiner as Taylor Orlowski, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 14-year-old boy was flown to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two passengers were taken to a hospital and were listed in stable condition. Two others weren't injured.

The Pine-Richland School District told parents in a message that the crash involved current and former students. One of the teenagers who died was a current student, and the district said at least one other student is being treated for injuries.

When students come back on Jan. 3, the district said there will be counselors, psychologists and Glade Run clinicians to provide support.

"This is a time for our community and school district to focus on supporting the families impacted by this tragedy. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. As we prepare for the transition back to school, we will send additional information regarding our school-based supports for all students, families, and staff," the letter said.

Allegheny County police's homicide unit is investigating.