Pine-Richland community remembers teen killed in weekend crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A community in mourning comes together by lighting candles, saying prayers, and remembering a high school freshman killed in a weekend crash.

Police say Saturday morning's crash in McCandless Township killed 14-year-old Jonathan Tourney and 18-year-old Taylor Orlowski. Two others were hurt.

Jonathan Tourney was a Pine-Richland football player. Police say he was one of six kids inside an SUV that lost control and crashed.

At Tuesday's vigil, teammates, friends and Jonathan Tourney's mom honored him.

Outside Pine-Richland Stadium, a huge crowd gathered, remembering Tourney.

His mom remained too distraught to talk while wearing his No. 14 jersey. She lost her husband earlier this year and now one of her two boys.

"Please consider to wrap your arms around Mrs. Tourney and Jeffrey. May they feel your everlasting love on them, carrying them through these painful and dark days."

Tourney was a member of the JV-B football team, starting as a wide receiver this past fall.

He loved fishing, riding his dirt bike, skating, skiing, and caring for his two dogs,

"Psalm 34:18 says that the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. We are truly brokenhearted because of the tragic loss of our friend."

The deadly crash happened just before 3:20 Saturday morning on Irwin Road near Babcock Boulevard.

Police say the 18-year-old driver was speeding, then lost control and hit a tree, killing Tourney and Taylor Orlowski.

Taylor Orlowski (pictured) was one of the two victims killed in the crash. Submitted

Spencer Turnblacer owns Houdini Farms in Valencia. She trained Taylor for the majority of her riding career.

"Her laugh was contagious, and she always had a smile on her face. She was a very hard worker and always was willing to lend a helping hand. Her parents were very proud of her."

Submitted

Police say two other kids were rushed to the hospital, including another 14-year-old Pine-Richland football player who had surgery and is still in the hospital.

"They are monitoring him, and hopefully, in the next couple of days, he'll be coming home as well," coach Jon Ledonne said.

At the vigil, many were clinging to memories, remembering Tourney as the boy with an infectious smile that could light up a room.

"He always had a smile on his face. He was always ready to practice. Always flying around just a great all-around kid," said Sam Heckert, an 11th grader and Pine-Richland football co-captain who helped organize the vigil.

"I know he loved to play football for his dad. That was his main goal. So, it's really big seeing the community come together for him," fellow player Tanner Cunningham said.

Funeral services for Tourney are on Thursday.