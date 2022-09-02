Driver of truck crashes into 3 buildings in Charleroi
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a truck slammed into three buildings in front of the Charleroi Fire Department on Thursday
While crews were putting out a morning fire at the Char House Highrise, the call came in about the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck and an ambulance collided, sending the truck into a parked car and the buildings.
It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the buildings are being checked for safety.
