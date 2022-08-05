Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just after 7 a.m. on Friday morning, police were called to Fourth Avenue and Cherry Way in downtown after a Jeep attempted to flee the scene of a crash.

Witnesses told police it began when the Jeep hit a vehicle near the PPG building and then sped down Fourth Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Once at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Cherry Way, the Jeep attempted to run a red light and was hit by a vehicle at the intersection. The collision caused the Jeep to roll and flip up Fourth Avenue, striking three more vehicles in the process.

Seven total vehicles were damaged as a result of the incident.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a cut to his head.

No charges have been announced but police have said that possible charges are pending.