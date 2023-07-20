Police seek driver accused of hitting 3 cars, apartment building in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are seeking a driver accused of crashing into three vehicles, hitting an apartment building, then running away from the scene in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.
Police said the initial investigation shows a GMC vehicle was driving down Apple Street overnight Thursday when it sideswiped a car. It then hit another vehicle before it spun around a telephone pole and into the porch of an apartment building, damaging it and taking out a gas meter.
The vehicle didn't stop going until it rammed into a truck. After that, police said the driver got out and ran away.
Police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.