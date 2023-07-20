Police seek driver accused of hitting 3 cars, apartment building in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are seeking a driver accused of crashing into three vehicles, hitting an apartment building, then running away from the scene in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Police said the initial investigation shows a GMC vehicle was driving down Apple Street overnight Thursday when it sideswiped a car. It then hit another vehicle before it spun around a telephone pole and into the porch of an apartment building, damaging it and taking out a gas meter.

Police are looking for a driver accused of hitting three cars on Apple Street in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, damaging an apartment building, then running away on July 20, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

The vehicle didn't stop going until it rammed into a truck. After that, police said the driver got out and ran away.

Police are investigating.