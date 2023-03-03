Watch CBS News
Driver accused of falling asleep, crashing into horse and buggy in Indiana County

SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver started to fall asleep behind the wheel and hit a horse and buggy in Indiana County.

When Pennsylvania State Police were called to Route 210 in South Mahoning Township on Tuesday shortly after noon, troopers found a Hyundai Elantra and an Amish horse and buggy involved in a crash. 

Police said when 28-year-old Ian Paioletti began to fall asleep, he rear-ended the buggy, spinning it around and pushing it off the road and down an embankment, where it rolled onto its side.

The driver of the horse and buggy, a 65-year-old woman, was believed to have minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Paioletti was wearing a seatbelt and wasn't hurt, police said. The horse was also uninjured. 

Court documents show Paioletti is facing a summary driving offense. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 3:09 PM

