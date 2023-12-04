Driver arrested after chase during Pittsburgh-area Christmas parade

FREEPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested after police said he drove recklessly and led officers on a chase during Freeport's Christmas parade on Saturday.

According to Southern Regional Armstrong police, an officer was parked at High Street and Sixth Street with his emergency lights on, blocking anyone from entering the parade route when shortly before 5:20 p.m., he saw a vehicle speeding with its horn blasting.

At the same time, police said the department got a call from county 911 about a blue Ford sedan driving recklessly on Riverside Drive, driving through the grass and around the gazebo, nearly hitting people attending the parade.

The officer tried to stop the car, but police said it sped off on Route 128. After a chase, the vehicle stopped on a side street, about a mile onto Ford City Road.

Once the vehicle stopped, police said the driver didn't listen to the officer's commands. After struggling to arrest him, police said the officer used his taser.

EMS was dispatched, as is the department's policy for anyone who is tased, but the man wasn't injured and police said he denied transport.

In a letter to the community, the police chief said that as the vehicle was driving out of the borough, "at no point was the crowd attending the parade in any danger, therefore that is why we did not issue a warning at that point."

The driver was charged and taken to the Armstrong County Jail, though police did not release his identity.