Dress for Success in Lawrenceville helps women returning to the workforce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On this International Women's Day, the focus is on women in the workforce.

It's no surprise that the pandemic has dramatically changed what women want and need.

Recently, I took a trip to Dress for Success in Lawrenceville.

The non-profit offers free business attire, resume help, and valuable job advice for women eager to get back into the workforce more than ever.

However, those women also need flexibility, and employers have to adjust.

"The workforce traditionally was set up for men," explained Dress for Success CEO Tanya Vokes. "Men often had someone else taking care of everything at home, so women are, more and more, leaving roles because they need the flexibility to at least have a hybrid situation."

That flexibility is just one factor in what women are looking for.

