Dravosburg Borough dealing with water outage following early-morning water main break

Dravosburg Borough is expected to be without water for several hours following an early-morning water main break.

The borough said that a water main break was reported to the Pennsylvania American Water Company just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

"There is no water in Dravosburg this morning," the borough said.

The borough said that crews have responded to the scene and the expected repair time is 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The break happened along Rt. 837 near the Jordan Banana Foodservice Distributing company, McKeesport's police chief told KDKA.

Pennsylvania American said that people living in the borough may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water.

"When work is completed, you may experience temporary changes in your water," Pennsylvania American said. "For discoloration, run cold water at the lowest level of your house. For cloudy water, run water at the highest level of your house."

Pennsylvania American said that water should clear after running for three to five minutes.

Landlords with water service in their name are asked to alert their tenants to they are aware that their service is being impacted.