Drake bringing 2024 tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Drake is coming to Pittsburgh next year.

The Grammy-award-winning rapper is coming to PPG Paints Arena with J. Cole on Feb. 16.

It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What? follows his 2023 It's All A Blur Tour where he played 50 sold-out arena shows across North America. It comes on the heels of his eighth studio album, "For All The Dogs," released last month.

The tour kicks off with two shows in Denver starting Jan. 18 and winds its way through North America before wrapping up in Birmingham on March 27. He'll be in Pennsylvania again for a show in State College on March 18. He'll also have two shows in Columbus on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 and a third Ohio show in Cleveland on Feb. 24.

On Instagram, he posted a photo announcing his tour with J. Cole, using two goat emojis and saying, "Right back at it…"

The announcement comes a little more than a month after Drake said he'd be taking a break to focus on his health and spend time with his son.

There are presales leading up to the general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m.