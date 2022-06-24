Watch CBS News
More than 24 hours later, power restored at Hays Manor in McKees Rocks

By Jennifer Borrasso

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — Dozens of residents at Hays Manor in McKees Rocks were without power for more than 24 hours.

"Sweat is just pouring down my face," resident William Minor said.

"We are in there burning up," resident Danielle Green said Thursday. "Last night, we had to sleep, we couldn't sleep. We were up at 3, 4 in the morning. The baby was screaming."

Green said the power went out in eight buildings on Wednesday at 4 p.m. after storms hit the area.

"It's just really sad," Green said. "It's so hot. ... They can't put us in a hotel for a day." 

On Thursday, KDKA-TV tried to get answers, but no one called back. Later in the evening, KDKA-TV was at the scene when power crews arrived to end the nightmare for the residents. 

A Duquesne Light worker said there was an equipment problem from the Allegheny County Housing Authority. It was a problem that could not be fixed for at least a week, so Duquesne Light fixed the problem. 

Residents said it should have never gotten to this point.

"We living in subsidized housing," resident Jean Williams said. "We need help."

First published on June 23, 2022 / 11:29 PM

