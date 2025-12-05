Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main break closes Allegheny County Courthouse, county sheriff's offices

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A water main break downtown has closed the Allegheny County Courthouse and affected some other government services. 

According to information provided by the Allegheny County Courts, the water main break has affected the Allegheny County Courthouse, the Family Law Center, the City-County Building, and the Manor Building.

As a result, President Judge Susan Evashvik DiLucente ordered the closures of the criminal division, family division, and civil division of the Court of Common Pleas. 

However, Orphans' Court, the Pittsburgh Municipal Court, and all magisterial district courts in the county will remain open. 

They also said that emergency protection from abuse orders can be obtained at the arraignment court on First Avenue. 

Along with the courthouse, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office will also be closed. 

The closure of the sheriff's office includes the entire office, which includes real estate, civil process, and the Pennsylvania License to Carry a Firearm permit office. 

A statement from the county said that employees are working from home today amid the closure, and those who were planning to come downtown for services such as marriage licenses and permits are being asked to reschedule. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue