Water main break closes Allegheny County Courthouse, county sheriff's offices

A water main break downtown has closed the Allegheny County Courthouse and affected some other government services.

According to information provided by the Allegheny County Courts, the water main break has affected the Allegheny County Courthouse, the Family Law Center, the City-County Building, and the Manor Building.

As a result, President Judge Susan Evashvik DiLucente ordered the closures of the criminal division, family division, and civil division of the Court of Common Pleas.

However, Orphans' Court, the Pittsburgh Municipal Court, and all magisterial district courts in the county will remain open.

They also said that emergency protection from abuse orders can be obtained at the arraignment court on First Avenue.

Along with the courthouse, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office will also be closed.

The closure of the sheriff's office includes the entire office, which includes real estate, civil process, and the Pennsylvania License to Carry a Firearm permit office.

A statement from the county said that employees are working from home today amid the closure, and those who were planning to come downtown for services such as marriage licenses and permits are being asked to reschedule.