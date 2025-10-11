Four suspects arrested, officer injured, and second car towed after downtown Pittsburgh chase

A Pittsburgh police officer had to be taken to the hospital after being hit by a stolen car in the city.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 10 a.m., police were alerted to a stolen vehicle and given a description, including the license plate. Not long after getting the report, the vehicle was spotted, along with another vehicle, driving through the Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 parking.

Police said that both vehicles were being driven and occupied by people in masks.

They were able to track both vehicles to the intersection of Federal Street and Lafayette Avenue. When one of the officers left his squad car, they were hit by one of the vehicles.

The officer was able to take themselves to the hospital to be treated for moderate head injuries.

Spike strips were ulitmately used to stop one of the vehicles near the 10th Street. Despite continuing to attempt to flee, they stopped on the Boulevard of the Allies at Grant Street and exited the vehicle.

Four suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

A vehicle matching the description of the second vehicle was found on Brutus Way in Sheraden. No suspects were located with the vehicle, and it has since been towed for processing.

Public safety said that charges are expected.