Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus lane ticketing enforcement goes into effect today

Beginning today, if you're caught driving or parking in the new, red bus lanes in downtown Pittsburgh, expect a ticket, as enforcement starts today.

This begins after Port Authority Police have been giving verbal warnings since the lanes, which are for buses and emergency vehicles only, were installed last month.

The tickets that will be issued will be $25 for the violations, but the associated fees that will come with it will bring the cost to nearly $200.

It applies to every private vehicle, as well. This includes pickups, dropoffs, deliveries, and anything else in the red lanes.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit begins installing bus lanes

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh Regional Transit and the city began installing red bus lanes downtown in an effort to keep buses moving and get passengers to their destinations faster.

PRT says that dedicated bus lanes are a major step towards improving service and reducing congestion, and says this will transform daily commutes and make public transit more reliable.

"Ultimately, it will be Fifth Avenue to here on Liberty Avenue to Sixth Avenue that will be the full Downtown loop," said Amy Silberman of PRT.

Which routes will be part of the red bus lanes downtown?

The routes included in the red bus lanes will be 61A, 61B, 61C, and 71B will each travel in the new lanes, heading inbound on Fifth Avenue and outbound on Sixth Avenue.

For full schedules and details, you can check out Pittsburgh Regional Transit's website at this link.