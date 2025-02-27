Downtown 'T' disruptions coming to an end as PRT wraps up concrete work project

People who ride the 'T' in and out of Downtown Pittsburgh will only be dealing with delays and disruptions in the underground subway tunnels for one more day as Pittsburgh Regional Transit's concrete work project is ready to wrap up.

PRT says its long-term project replacing the plinth, or the concrete underneath the tracks in the tunnels underneath Downtown Pittsburgh is nearly complete.

When light-rail service starts on Friday morning, riders will no longer be detoured to Penn Station, where they had to get a shuttle bus if they were traveling to Gateway, North Side, or Allegheny stations.

Wood Street Station will be reopening as of Friday morning, also.

PRT says that with the completion of its concrete replacement project, "the safety of PRT's service has been significantly increased."

This week, riders have faced double delays as PRT was wrapping up the concrete work project while its Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel work project was also getting underway.

Riders will still face delays due to the long-term closure of the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel, which has trains detouring around the closure by traveling through the city's Allentown neighborhood, bypassing Station Square, and proceeding to First Avenue station.

During that expected eight-month closure of the tunnel, PRT says there will be Subway Local service between Allegheny and Station Square stations, which will be included in the Free Fare Zone until the tunnel reopens.