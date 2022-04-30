Pittsburghers pack downtown during a busy and beautiful weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend is one of the first big weekends with people back in the city, with many out enjoying not only the weather but many different events and activities throughout the city.

Many have said it finally feels a bit normal after feeling the strain of the pandemic for years now.

Not only are things being set up for the Pittsburgh Marathon but people have been taking advantage of the day at Point State Park by rollerblading, biking, walking their dogs, and even popping champagne at the point.

Point Park University graduates celebrated their graduation in person on Saturday and said they're happy they were able to celebrate with their classmates in person and away from a virtual setting.

It's been a busy weekend with graduations, there's also a Pirates game on Saturday night, the marathon on Sunday morning, and Pitt's commencement ceremony on Sunday, as well.

The biggest takeaway is that everyone can be out enjoying the weekend and beautiful weather in person.

"There's people with caps and gowns on and new running shoes and running gear, the city is alive as I've seen it in years," said Kathy Bruckner, one of the runners in the marathon on Sunday morning.

"It's been convenient too to interact with strangers," said Jennifer Miller, another marathon runner, "getting back to that normalcy part of saying hi. No masks so we can see each other's faces and smiles so it's really nice."

With so much planned for the weekend in Pittsburgh, if you're planning to head to the city, be sure to give yourself extra time because along with heavy traffic, there will be detours in place.