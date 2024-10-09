Watch CBS News
Dormont Borough moves forward with playground safety upgrades

By Patrick Damp

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - Dormont Borough has made the decision to move forward with plans to repair its playground equipment after safety concerns arose. 

On Monday night, the borough council voted to spend up to $100,000 to replace the Beggs-Snyder Playground. 

Workers have already begun removing several of the structures at the playground. 

Last week, the borough announced the playgrounds were closed due to safety concerns, and according to borough spokesperson Amie Downs, the insurance carrier told them that they would no longer insure the playgrounds because of safety issues at each of them. 

"The risk assessment was taken several weeks ago, and we just received the notification," said Dormont manager John Stinner at the time. 

Residents were happy to hear that safety upgrades are coming to the parks. 

"Finally, you know, someone actually taking care of an issue early instead of waiting, somebody complaining," Wesley Haynes said.

In the meantime, people who use the playgrounds that are closed are suggested to use nearby playgrounds at Banksville Park, Hale Park, the Greentree Nature Center, Mt. Lebanon Park, and Williamsburg Park. 

