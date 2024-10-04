Dormont Borough playgrounds closed indefinitely due to needed safety upgrades

Playgrounds in Dormont closed because of needed safety upgrades

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Playgrounds in Dormont will be closed until further notice so that the borough can make necessary safety upgrades.

The borough shared the news about closing the playgrounds on Thursday saying that the three programs will be closed for the safety of the community's children.

Borough councilperson Amie Downs said that Dormont's insurance carrier told them Thursday that they would no longer insure the playgrounds because of safety issues at each of them.

Playgrounds in Dormont are closed indefinitely so that the borough can make safety upgrades. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

She says that the borough is working to quickly find a resolution and will be sending out more information in the near future.

Anyone wishing to be involved in the discussion about the playgrounds is invited to attend the borough's council meeting on Monday at 7:00 in the evening. The meeting is held at the borough's municipal building but can also be attended virtually via Zoom.

In the meantime, people who use the playgrounds that are closed are suggested to use nearby playgrounds at Banksville Park, Hale Park, the Greentree Nature Center, Mt. Lebanon Park, and Williamsburg Park.