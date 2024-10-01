Pittsburgh coffee shop collecting donations for North Carolina animal rescue damaged by Hurricane Helene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh coffee shop is collecting donations for a North Carolina animal rescue looking at thousands of dollars of damages from Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene unleashed devastating flooding at Misfit Mountain in the charming small town of Clyde, which is 20 miles west of Asheville. The rescue's property is a safe haven for dogs, cats, pigs, chickens and small animals. It also has more than two dozen foster homes.

"As a result of a creek structure being on the rescue, both of the culverts were washed away. The roads were washed away. The pigs had to be moved to a higher location, and chickens," said Tera McIntosh, co-founder of Misfit Mountain.

"Our fencing was lost for the pigs and chickens, our roads that access the pigs, chickens, and into the campground. The rescue actually has a campground with campsites that when you camp there it funds the rescue," she added.

The rescue property still has no water, and the founders are dealing with limited phone service and gas for its vehicles.

More than 500 miles away, 802 Bean Company in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood is brewing support. The owner of the coffee shop, Megan Schrader, said a friend who used to own the former Cannon Coffee at her location recently volunteered at Misfit Mountain and called her for help.

"Nate (Mallory) had shared some pictures with me, and it's just devastating. Whenever he asked for donations, and if he could get community support and our support, I jumped at the chance," said Shrader.

Tera McIntosh and her wife Amy are the founders of Misfit Mountain. They used to live in Brookline. They said the animals are safe on the property, in their clubhouse and in foster homes.

"We are trying to gather support to rebuild our roads to get to the animal safely. We're also gathering supplies because there are limited supplies here," Tera McIntosh said.

Donations are piling up at 802 Bean Company. The rescue needs Purina Pro dog food, canned cat food, chicken food and pig food. The rescue also needs blankets, cleaning supplies and water.

"I'm so happy to see that the community is stepped up. That's what Brookline really is," Shrader said.

Despite all the heartbreak, Misfit Mountain is still looking for loving foster homes for several dogs, including for three puppies who will be brought to the Pittsburgh area when the donations are picked up later this week.

"I believe that if we can give back, we should donate. And just keep everybody in your prayers. They've been cut off. They've truly been cut off in that area. So, anything helps. Let's make this a big thing and show our love," Shrader said.

Tera McIntosh said it's heartwarming to know people in Pennsylvania are sending support so the rescue can keep giving animals another chance at life. Misfit Mountain pulls animals from high-kill shelters in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The rescue plans to share what it doesn't need with other people and pets in its rural area.

"We did receive a substantial loss. But the hope is that if we rebuild it, we can help those that are way worse shape than us as they continue their journey to rebuilding," Tera McIntosh said.

"I'm always a yinzer at heart. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'll always love Pittsburgh," Tera McIntosh added.

Misfit Mountain also runs a summer camp program, where it houses people's pets for up to three months while their owners are going through addiction treatment, homelessness, domestic violence or hospital stays. It expects to utilize that program more to help people displaced by the hurricane.

You can bring donations to 802 Bean Company on Brookline Boulevard between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. You can also donate online. And stay up to date on its cleanup efforts on Misfit Mountain's Facebook page.