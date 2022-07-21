Donatelli's Italian Food Center nears the end
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A legendary Pittsburgh business is nearing the end of its run.
Donatelli's Italian Food Center is set to close after 90 years in business.
In a post on Facebook, the owner said he was unable to find someone to buy the business and keep the Bloomfield tradition alive.
They will remain open until they run out of supplies, which they expect to be in August.
