Don Leppert, former Pirates player and coach, dies at 91

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pirates player and coach Don Leppert has died.

The team announced the news Monday. Leppert was 91 years old.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news on the passing of Don Leppert," team president Travis Williams said in a statement. "He touched many lives during his more than 40 years in baseball and was a valuable part of the Pirates coaching staff during the 1971 World Series winning season. Our hearts go out to his wife, Daphine, and the entire Leppert family."

Leppert, who made his debut as a catcher with the Pirates in 1961, played two seasons with the team before finishing his career with the Washington Senators.

After his career on the field, Leppert was a coach for the Pirates from 1968 to 1976. He later went on to coach in Toronto and Houston.

Leppert is survived by wife, five children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.