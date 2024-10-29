Domestic violence organizations join forces to provide more hope to survivors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Domestic Violence Awareness Month is coming to an end with a Pittsburgh domestic violence nonprofit and several other organizations across the country coming together for an important roundtable.

Nicole Molinaro, president and CEO of the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, said domestic violence is a pattern of power and control in a relationship that can occur in many different forms. She said while there's been an increase in domestic violence, it has also become more complex.

"We're seeing more people who are experiencing domestic violence. We're seeing folks with more complex issues of safety specifically and more complex intersecting issues and also more frequent abuse," Molinaro said.

The Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh has been providing safety and standing up for survivors for 50 years. The women's shelter joined forces with four of the nation's longest-standing domestic violence organizations to have an important conversation. They discussed trends and challenges, their programs, and ways to improve.

"There are so many folks that we're seeing in the community who are homeless as a result of domestic violence and really needing that longer-term support, much longer than a 90-day shelter stay," said Holly Henning, executive director of Women's Advocates, Inc. in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"Those hotline calls that used to take 10 minutes now take an hour. And the complexity that folks are coming to our advocates with is deepening and it hasn't let up even though we kind of feel like pandemics over," said Sarah Gyorog, executive director of Transition House in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"It is amazing to me that we are all experiencing the same thing," Molinaro said.

Molinaro said despite these programs being scattered across the country, these organizations are seeing the same rise in severity, frequency, and complexity of domestic violence situations.

"The same increase, the same additional safety concerns, the intersections of domestic violence and things like gun violence and community violence and mental health issues and substance use disorders," she said.

The leaders of the organizations shared the work they're doing every day.

"There is help and there is hope. There's a domestic violence program that serves every county, at least one program that serves every county in every state," Molinaro said.

"Although we have come a far way, we still have a far way to go," Molinaro said.

They also shared ideas for a path forward and more hope for domestic violence survivors.

"Domestic violence and intimate partner violence is not just a women's issue. It's a public health issue. So, including men in the conversation, including young boys in the conversation about what a health relationship looks like," said Lusero Arias, executive director of La Casa De Las Madres in San Francisco.

"We have to include more of the community in these convos and talk about what culturally specific communities actually need," Gyorog said.

If you're experiencing domestic violence or if you're worried about someone else, don't hesitate to reach out to the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. Call 412-687-8005 (24/7), text 412-744-8445 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday) or visit its website for a chat for help (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday).

You can also download an app, Bright Sky, which provides support and information on how to respond to domestic violence.