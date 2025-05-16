Dogs left without food and water after owner admitted to hospital, neighbor says

2 dogs left without food and water after owner goes to hospital, friend says

A woman is trying to get help for two dogs she says are left in deplorable conditions after their owner was admitted to the hospital.

The woman reached out to KDKA-TV because she didn't know where else to turn. She said she has called the police, fire department, and county dog warden, but they all told her they can't help.

She fears the worst if someone doesn't intervene soon.

"I'm worried that these dogs are going to die in this situation," Christina Bowes said.

Bowes has been trying to help two dogs in McKees Rocks who have been alone since their owner was admitted to the hospital nearly a week ago. She said she took it upon herself when she found out they were left without food and water.

"They're very out of control. They're not potty-trained that good. Whenever I let them out of the cage, if I'm by myself, I can't get them both back in the cage," she said. "I'm trying my best to feed them, but they haven't eaten in three days."

Not only is Bowes worried about the dogs not eating, she said she's also concerned for their safety. She described the living conditions of the home as dangerous. That's why she said she doesn't let the dogs run loose throughout the house and confines both of them to one cage.

"There's poop and pee all throughout the house, stuck in the wooden floors, and the smell is unbearable," Bowes said. "It kind of looks like hoarding with poop and pee everywhere."

KDKA touched base with Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, which got the ball rolling. HARP acknowledges it's a unique situation because the dogs are still the property of the owner, so it is looking into ways it can legally assist.

In a statement, it told KDKA-TV:

"Our team has been in contact with the family and local authorities to assess the situation and are looking into every possible solution. Like many shelters, we are currently at capacity, but we are actively exploring the ways we might be able to help."

"I'm doing this because I love him. I hope he realizes that. I do have to do what's best," Bowes said.

In the meantime, Bowes is looking for another friend or neighbor who may be willing to step up and lend a hand.