Several dogs found neglected inside camper in Oakdale, suspect facing more than 50 charges

A man facing more than 50 charges of animal cruelty was taken into custody early on Saturday morning in Washington County.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus's office, 36-year-old Joshua Humes was taken into custody Sunday morning after he was charged by North Fayette Township Police with animal neglect and cruelty charges.

Police received a tip that several dogs were inside a parked camper on Noblestown Road in Oakdale. Along with the tip, police were provided with photos that revealed the dogs were in small cages that were in deplorable condition. Buildups of feces, urine, and rotting food could be seen in photos, indicating that the dogs had not received proper care in a long time.

"The details of the lack of care provided to these dogs and the indifference toward their suffering are egregious, and quite frankly, sickening," said Sheriff Kraus. "I consider anyone who engages in this type of conduct to be a danger to the community, and I commend our detectives for their quick work to locate him and get him off the streets."

Acting on the tip, North Fayette Township Police went to the camper and removed the dogs with the help of a humane officer. They were also able to ascertain that Humes was the owner of the camper and the dogs.

It was originally agreed that Humes would surrender to police on Monday, but detectives learned that he was planning to leave the area over the weekend.

An investigation found that he had gone to a trailer in Bulger, Pa., Washington County. Around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, Humes was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Humes is facing more than 30 charges of neglect of animals, more than 10 charges of cruelty to animals, and six charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.