146 dogs found dead in Ohio home of operator of animal rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 150 dogs were found dead at a home in Ohio last week.

In a Facebook post, the Portage Animal Protective League said 146 dogs were found dead on June 16 at the home of the founding operator of Canine Lifeline, a non-profit animal rescue. The post said its Humane Investigations Department served a search warrant at the home after receiving a tip that an animal cruelty charge was pending in another jurisdiction against the homeowner.

According to the post, agents found 146 dead dogs "in varying stages of decay" and many were found dead in their crates. No dogs were found alive in the home.

Autopsies will be performed on the dogs to determine causes of death. The investigation is currently ongoing.

"The news release is the only information we will be providing at this time," Executive Director of the Portage APL Chalan Lowry said in a statement to CBS News.

"I am hopeful we can share more details as the case unfolds," Lowry said.