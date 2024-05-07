Fish hooks found in dog treats on Appalachian Trail in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

Dog treats stuffed with fish hooks found in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania Dog treats stuffed with fish hooks found in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania 00:34

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Dog owners in the Lehigh Valley are urged to use caution after a hiker found a supply of dog treats stuffed with fish hooks on the Appalachian Trail over the weekend.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted a warning about the dangerous treats on Facebook.

They said the treats were found near the North Trail Loop leading to the George W. Outerbridge shelter on State Game Lands No. 217.

"Items like these could prove deadly to any animal that consumes them, including wild and domesticated animals," the commission said.

Anyone with more information or who finds more of these treats is asked to call the commission at 1-888-PGC-WILD or 1-888-PGC-HUNT immediately.

🔸️ ATTENTION: APPALACHIAN TRAIL DOG OWNERS & HIKERS 🔸️ Over the weekend, it was reported that a hiker found dog treats... Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission- Southeast Region on Monday, May 6, 2024

The area mentioned is about a 30-minute drive north of Allentown, Pennsylvania.